CIG says Squadron 42 is 'feature complete' and entering polish phase in new gameplay trailer

By
Chris Neal
-
    
7

With all of the noise coming out of CIG’s CitizenCon, the studio decided to unveil one last surprise at the closing of the event. A new gameplay trailer heralds that Squadron 42 is now “feature complete” and is moving into final polish.

“As we move into the polishing phase, we’re fully focused on optimizing and fine-tuning all aspects of the gameplay experience to deliver an unprecedented cinematic adventure,” reads the video’s description. “Thank you for your continued support of Squadron 42.”

The trailer that shares the announcement opens with some in-game footage of one of the single-player title’s story segments, followed by several members of the CIG development team who discuss features like improved UI, smoother character locomotion, various character interaction updates, and several visual updates, all interspersed with gameplay and in-game cutscenes throughout.

The video then closes with Chris Roberts confirming a lack of launch date for SQ42 and stating that the polish phase “will take some time,” but also promising that more resource development will be moved to Star Citizen’s persistent universe. The full video can be seen below.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $600M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
