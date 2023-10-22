Star Citizen shows off new ships and offers vague details of ship release timing

When CitizenCon has a panel called Talking Ship, you can pretty much guess what’s going to be on the table. The various vehicles in the works or fully online for Star Citizen naturally got their feature at the event, with some information about the overall internet spaceship pipeline in the immediate or far future, depending on what ship fans are interested in.

The panel opened with a close look at the recently released Crusader A1, which looked through the bomber’s accommodations and weapons, then moved on to some newly released vehicles: the RSI Zeus, which is in-concept but buyable now, and the Drake Cutter Scout, a recon version of the Cutter that’s also buyable but flight ready now. The panel also gave followers an updated look at the Banu Merchantman, noting that the studio knows fans want the ship but that it still needs more time to get flight ready.



The rest of the panel then offered a very rough idea of future ship releases for both SC and Squadron 42, confirming that the Idris and its variants will arrive to SC and SQ42 together, the Javelin will release to SQ42 first, alien fighters will be updated in tandem with both games, a new mining ship will debut at the next Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event, and there was a tease for the Polaris corvette – a ship that has been in development for a very long time.

It should be further noted that none of these ship releases have any specific launch dates or windows, nor was there any timeline given for when will release.

All told, CIG has at least 200 vehicles in various stages of development, 53 of which are either in an unreleased state or coming this year against the 160 that are listed as released according to a backlog slide shared during the panel. Those who are looking for a synopsis of the panel can check out a summary from The Noobifier below.