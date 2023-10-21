Star Citizen’s new test server will open Pyro to goodies pack owners and ‘active testers’ on October 31

When Star Citizen dropped its alpha 3.21 build this past Friday, one of the features that were touted was a “preview channel” – aka a test server that runs parallel to the persistent universe. At this year’s CitizenCon event this weekend, CIG pulled the wraps off of more details about this test server, which is where the studio confirmed a first playable form of Pyro is headed to the server on Tuesday, October 31st.

However, there is a rather large catch to bear in mind: Initial access to this test channel version of the game’s second system will be granted only to a random selection of “Digital Goodies Pack owners, Concierge, and [the game’s] most active testers.” After that, invites to this test server will follow “the usual wave process,” which readers will recall CIG changed back in August and now takes player activity into account.

The rest of the announcement post explains what this preview channel does, whom it’s meant for, and what to expect in terms of stability, calling it “the wild west, a true testing environment where experimentation is the norm and all bets are off.” Of course, those who haven’t bought into or played heavily in Star Citizen are the ones who won’t be seeing Pyro anyway.