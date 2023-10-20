Star Citizen’s alpha 3.21 brings new missions and a new bomber ahead of CitizenCon this weekend

Fans and followers of Star Citizen were likely already clearing their weekend calendars for the developing sandbox’s CitizenCon event, but now they’ve got another reason to keep themselves busy over the next few days thanks to the release of alpha 3.21, which introduces a few new missions for players to try out and a new bomber to fly.

As the update’s Mission Ready subtitle suggests, alpha 3.21 is primarily about the addition of new missions, including an evidence stealing mission at Post Kareah, consignment package retrieval missions that take players into underground facilities, and invasion repulsion missions that pop up on new Orison platforms.

Another major portion of the update is the release of the Crusader A1 Spirit, a bomber that’s smaller in size to the Hercules bomber but still capable of delivering a devastating payload. Lastly, RSI is testing a split of its replication layer, which is explained as “vital to moving the Persistent Universe closer to a single shared environment between all players” as well as a major step towards server meshing. This feature will not be in the PU build but will instead be found in a new preview channel server.

This set of updates arrives as a starting gun for this year’s CitizenCon event, which has since gotten its schedule of events and activities filled out. Players can look forward to a lineup of presentations that promise a look at new vehicles, character tech, locations, and UI, along with developer Q&A panels, a close look at CIG’s StarEngine tech, and a show floor themed after the unreleased Pyro star system. Those who can’t (or won’t) make it to Los Angeles, California, for the event can keep their eyes here as we report on the game’s major reveals. Until then, the latest patch notes can be found here.

