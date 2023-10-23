Former Daybreak artist shares concepts from an unreleased ‘EverQuest X’ project

With plenty of speculation swirling around where Daybreak may take the EverQuest franchise next, one former studio artist gave a glimpse into an alternate reality — and even a possible future — for the series.

The EverQuest Show recently hosted artist Farzad Varahramyan, who worked with Daybreak back in 2017 and 2018 to “reimagine” the franchise in a new and striking way. While the project, called “EverQuest X” or “EverQuest Dungeons,” was eventually shut down, Varahramyan subsequently posted a slew of character and environment art from it online.

Daybreak confirmed the artwork’s veracity, saying, “These were from a previous iteration of a potential new EverQuest game. However, that specific concept of the game is no longer the direction we’re moving towards. The concepts provided by Farzad may or may not be utilized in future EverQuest games.”