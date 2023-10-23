Amazon Prime’s exclusive Fallout TV series confirms a premiere date of April 12 next year

Over the past couple of years we’ve been keeping track of the upcoming TV series based around Fallout, which was first confirmed in 2020 and got additional details about its cast, setting, and its overall story beats. As of today fans now also know when the series will debut: Friday, April 12th, 2024.

“Set in the future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and world of Fallout, the series is an original story based on Fallout that will be part of the canon of the games. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld. It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

The series will star Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins as lead characters, with other actors joining the series include Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), and Leslie Uggams (Deadpool) among many others. April might seem like a long time from now, but fans at least now know when to watch, especially if they have an Amazon Prime subscription that they keep forgetting to cancel.

source: press release