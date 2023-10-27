Skull and Bones has been delayed for at least the seventh time

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Skull and Bones has been delayed again! At the top of the year, the company queued up a sixth delay for the beleaguered pirate ship MMO, telling investors it’d launch early in Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2023-2024. But in its latest investor report, the company – which has weathered enough scandals and cancelations this year to sink many ships – has admitted the game won’t launch until FYQ4, which is to say, between January and March of next year.

Readers will recall that the game actually ran a rather subdued PC closed beta just two months ago, so we’re guessing the delay is meant to give the team time to shore up the title for launch. However, the game has been in development for a decade already, so keep those hopes low on the horizon.

The news comes as part of Ubisoft’s overall quarterly financial report, which actually saw a solid 14% bump in year-over-year revenue; the company attributed the performance to back catalogue titles, The Crew Motorfest’s launch, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage presales. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot further talked up its Call of Duty streaming rights agreement with Activision-Blizzard and admitted to dropping well over a thousand workers in the last year.