World of Warcraft previews the locations and denizens of the Emerald Dream zone opening November 7

Last week offered World of Warcraft players a peek at some of the events that happen in the Emerald Dream zone, but what about the zone itself? What can players expect there? That has been given a bit of an answer in an overview briefing from Blizzard, and the answer is “mostly plants and druids and a Dragonflight.”

“The Emerald Dream is a verdant and powerful place that serves as a source of life and hope and is essential to Azeroth’s continued survival. It has been protected for centuries under the watchful eyes of the Green Dragonflight. In those centuries, they have fought off the Old Gods, the Burning Legion, and other threats. Now vulnerable to attack once again from Fyrakk and his forces, Azeroth’s champions must pull together to save it from destruction at all costs.”

Central to the preview is word of a new world tree planted by Tyrande that is close to growing into Azeroth but is under threat of becoming infected by magical fire that threatens to burn the world, along with a look at the Green Dragonflight’s seat of power within the Eye of Ysera, a quick primer for the Dream Wardens and its associated reputation rewards, and a rundown of some of the other denizens within the Dream like moonkin, dryads, and wild gods. It all might be expected information, but it’s all available to players regardless ahead of the zone’s arrival on November 7th.