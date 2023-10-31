Dungeons & Dragons Online’s Illithid Invasion event gets more teasing and public testing ahead of November 1 release

The Illithids continue to slither their squid faces into Dungeons & Dragons Online. The limited-time event that was described as “memorable” by one of its lead devs has gotten a few additional details thanks to its arrival on the PTS last week.

The event’s four quests arrived to PTS as part of a wider Update 63 testing round that have since been gathered up in a small post on the official wiki, which confirms that the event involves players plumbing reaper difficulty dungeons to hunt down new Psionic Thrall champion monsters. Once the event is complete, the four quests and their associated extreme challenge dungeons will be available in a free adventure pack.

All of Update 63’s content – squid-faced or otherwise – is set to arrive on Wednesday, November 1st, while the devs of DDO continue to tease more details “later this week” and share cryptic (cryptid?) press releases that confirm “something ancient and powerful stirs in the shadows, and it is headed straight for our world.” All that we know for sure is that Eberron is going to have a serious case of the Illithids.