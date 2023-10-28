LOTRO is close on Corsairs of Umbar while DDO readies a ‘memorable’ server event

Lord of the Rings Online is “really close” to seeing Corsairs of Umbar ship, according to a recent dev livestream. Currently, the expansion is penciled in for November 8th, and the game’s CM said that it’s looking promising that the title should launch then. The studio previously delayed the release a week to allow for more polish work.

The studio also clarified what you need to do to jump into Corsairs of Umber: “The question was whether access to the landscapes and other content of Corsairs of Umbar is hard gated behind completion of the prior chapter of The Song of Waves and Wind, and the answer is no, you do not need to complete Chapter 1 in order to access Corsairs of Umbar in a general way. You do need to complete chapter 1 of the story to begin chapter 2 of it, however.”

Over in Dungeons and Dragons Online, a special Illithid Invasion event is poised to begin. Executive Rob Ciccolini expressed excitement about it, saying, “I think that the Illithid Invasion for DDO is really going to be memorable. Each server will have to figure out what that is, how to stop it, and how to reveal the locations of the final dungeons. While the servers are searching for answers, Illithid influence is everywhere! The event lasts only while the servers are searching for answers, though. (Although the final dungeons will remain.)”