Star Citizen outlines tentative timing and dates for its monetized Pyro preview channel testing

This year’s CitizenCon event for Star Citizen started off with the announcement that the Pyro system would be coming to the preview channel test server on October 31st – but only to “Digital Goodies Pack owners, Concierge, and [the game’s] most active testers.” For those who fall in to one of those monetized buckets or hit the testing metrics that CIG demands, there’s a tentative schedule of dates for Pyro’s first public run.

Pyro tests on the preview channel will run for approximately eight hours each day from now until November 14th, though CIG is quick to point out that timing and dates for tests could run shorter, longer, or completely change “as other testing priorities arise, such as PTU testing for upcoming patches/events.” The announcement also makes sure to reiterate the preview channel’s shifting nature itself, equating the build of Pyro as similar to very early test builds that Evocati-level backers experience. An FAQ additionally answers questions about the tester pool’s size, confirms a lack of NDA, and cautions that the Pyro preview will not feature the entire system itself.

Lastly, a follow-up reply from one of the devs notes that Pyro is in the preview channel to test instead the PTU like normal content updates “simply because it’s an entirely new system (massive content drop),” then promises that the preview channel will be used to test “foundational technology” in the future, meaning that CIG will follow the server’s stated intent later. Right after the spenders get to kick the tires of Pyro.

source: official forums , thanks to Felix for the tip!