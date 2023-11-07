Lost Skies’ latest dev blog features guns, ship pieces, angry mantas, and squishy materials

The 15th developer blog out of Lost Skies can once again be best summarized as a buffet of assets. Feast your eyes on guns. Sample the wooden railing. Try out the cave crawler. But save room for some squidgy materials that pulsate and glow! Yum yum!

The firearms portion of the post is less about showing off new guns and more focused on new gun animations, including updates for reloading and firing as well as improved firing visual effects.

Ship pieces highlighted in the blog are mostly focused on various types of railings, a Sobrian-styled lamp, and a new ship canopy for those who need a little shade.

The creature feature is offering up a greybox look at the cave crawler creature that comes in short and long varieties, followed by some video footage of extremely angry mantas that will be waiting after the break.

Finally, there’s a quick video demonstration of the aforementioned squishy, pulsy, glowy material thing that’s described as “not strictly creature specific” but has “a wide variety of applications.” Great.