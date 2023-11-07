World of Warcraft’s Guardians of the Dream is live – here’s the trailer

Eliot Lefebvre
If you aren’t looking forward to World of Warcraft: The War Within, the good news is that there’s a fair chunk of Dragonflight left to get through first. If you are looking forward to it… well, there’s still more Dragonflight first. The Guardians of the Dream patch is now live and it’s sending players into the Emerald Dream, with the idea being that you should… well… guard it. There’s a whole raid with specifically that premise, even.

Players will also have new zone events to complete and cosmetics to earn, new dragonriding updates including new customizations, a new set of Mythic+ rotations to go through, new quests and achievements… you know, a plethora of new stuff to take on. There are even new customizations for druids, just because being in the Emerald Dream makes that thematically appropriate. Check out the full rundown of changes before exploring the patch, or just get in there and start exploring. Whatever makes you happiest.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company has been acquired by Microsoft.
