Black Desert sets the 2023 Calpheon Ball showcase for December 16 and 17

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Black Desert fans across the sandbox MMORPG’s three different platforms, as Pearl Abyss has tied down the dates for its 2023 Calpheon Ball event across PC, console, and mobile.

PC players and console players can both expect their ball to premiere at 1:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 16th, while mobile players will see their event broadcast on Sunday, December 17th, at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Specifics of what to expect for this year-end event aren’t detailed yet, but the Calpheon Ball is often where Pearl Abyss makes its upcoming content announcements, while the date reveals all promise to bring “a heartwarming end to 2023, together with adventurers who have shared precious moments with Black Desert.” To that point, mobile fans are being encouraged to share their stories and pictures as part of the mobile Calpheon Ball, while console players can expect goodies like the J’s Hammer of Loyalty.



Greetings, Adventurers! Mark your calendars📣! The 2023 Calpheon Ball🏰 will be held on December 17th, Sunday! Livestream will begin at 18:30 (UTC+9) on our Official Youtube Channel📺! Click below to read the full announcement!https://t.co/avErLGS7re#BlackDesertMobile #BDM pic.twitter.com/GQlYizgf4v — Black Desert Mobile (@BlackDesertM_en) November 10, 2023