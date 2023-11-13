Marvel Snap brings new cards and new locations in latest season, removes nerf to Mobius card

“Digital card game gets more cards” might seem like run-of-the-mill news when it comes to titles like Marvel Snap, but the variety of cards that are being added in the title’s latest season are still worth mentioning, particularly for fans of Ms. Marvel, whose card headlines the update.

The new Ms. Marvel card is the tentpole reward of the latest season pass, along with character-related goodies like avatars, variant cards of characters from Ms. Marvel’s comic universe, and thematic card backs.

The latest season further adds Elsa Bloodstone, Gladiator, Annihilus, and Martyr every week in November, along with two new locations to fight over, over 70 new variant art cards, and a couple of shop takeovers themed around Peach Momoko.

What’s not run-of-the-mill is a recent balance patch focused on the Mobius M. Mobius card, which got a nerf back in October that caused player outcry, primarily in regards to Second Dinner’s decision to release the card with the expectation of a later nerf and as a temporary change to the play environment.

This latest balance patch walks back the nerf, with the studio explaining in the related patch notes why it bonked the Mobius card so hard, then admitting that it made the wrong call and conveyed its intention poorly. Other adjustments are in the balance patch as well, with tweaks to Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi, Warpath, and Strong Guy, among several others.