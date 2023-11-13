Blizzard says it’s ‘held back surprises’ for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery

The questions keep rolling in about World of Warcraft’s future — and Blizzard keeps fielding them. The studio’s recent Q&A also tackled topics related to Cataclysm Classic and Season of Discovery.

The studio reinforced its decision not to create Wrath-era realms, much to the chagrin of players who’ve been asking for them. It mostly focused on the interesting Season of Discovery server that’s coming on November 30th, saying that it believes the new raids it’s whipping up for this ruleset will be relevant all the way through level 60. The timeframe for the server’s phases is still in flux, as is the decision of what to do with the server once the run is over. Blizzard did hint that it’s held back a lot of surprises for this server that weren’t revealed at BlizzCon.

And in other World of Warcraft news, a former WoW developer said in a video that one of that MMO’s $15 mounts generated more money than StarCraft 2’s sales. This falls in line with our look at World of Warcraft’s revenue streams and how it benefits greatly from microtransactions.