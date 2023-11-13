EVE Online posts the full patch notes for tomorrow’s Havoc update

Havoc is coming to EVE Online, and not just the kind created by player shenanigans that encourages CCP Games to write headlines and garbage rap songs; it’s tomorrow’s Havoc update, which has its full patch notes available for players to read ahead of the release.

Naturally player shenanigans are still going to be encouraged, particularly thanks to the addition of pirate faction alignment features that headline Havoc and make up the bulk of the patch notes, as they detail the system’s gameplay mechanics, ships, rewards, and piratical activities that players can enjoy.

The other half of the patch notes talk up corporation-specific features that the update adds, like the project manager role, the rewards offered to those who take up corporation projects, and the variety of project types that will be on hand.

Other features of note in the post include an update to the AIR career path tutorial, AIR opportunity adjustments, bespoke feature pages for all opportunity activities, and several visual updates to the Photon launcher. Capsuleers have a day before Havoc begins, but they can read up on all that’s new now.