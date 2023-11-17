Star Citizen introduces the Gatac Syulen, Crusader Spirit C1, and Tumbril Storm as IAE free-fly event begins

Today is a big day for fans of Star Citizen’s internet spaceships as the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo (IAE) is kicking off today, November 17th, which makes the alpha sandbox fully free-to-play between now and November 30th and lets players rent different ships over the course of the event, with different manufacturers being available every couple of days.

The event begins with several alien manufacturers’ craft, one of which begins the ship reveals being made in this week’s Inside Star Citizen video: the Gatac Syulen, a single-person craft that’s billed as a starter ship but boasts an incredible level of maneuverability and an impressive set of weapons.

The video also threw a spotlight on other ships that will make their debut at the event later in the form of the Crusader Spirit C1 (a cargo variant of the Spirit bomber) and the Tumbril Storm light tank. There’s 22 minutes’ worth of digital vehicle goodness awaiting below the cut, or plenty of digital vehicle goodness to be had at New Babbage today.

