Mortal Online 2 begins public testing of its revamped tutorial experience May 22

Last week, Mortal Online 2 outlined plans for its next content update, which include additional pastoral tasks and changes to its new player experience. This week, the sandbox is letting players try these updates out with its next PTS round arriving on May 22nd.

Star Vault promises “a very long list of updates and changes to the new player experience” without giving too many specific details on just what will be different beyond what was already discussed. As one might expect, the studio is asking testers to make a new character, try out the tutorial updates, and provide their feedback.

Other features of the build will include a new mount, the addition of those aforementioned foraging and fishing tasks, balance tweaks, quality-of-life updates, and a “healthy” set of bug fixes. The test itself will run for only a few days, so players will probably want to ready themselves for this PTS round.