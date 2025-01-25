Marvel Snap details the compensation packages players are getting for the recent downtime

It’s been a frustrating couple of days for Marvel Snap fans in the US as the mobile CCG went dark in the country as a result of a Congressional ban of TikTok – a shutdown that persisted even as TikTok’s ban was almost immediately lifted. Readers will remember that Snap has been published by Nuverse, a gaming company that is also owned by TikTok company ByteDance.

With service now restored, developer Second Dinner has announced the compensation package it is handing out to affected players, which the studio hopes will illustrate its gratitude for players’ patience and support as well as encourage players new and old to come back.



There are effectively four compensation packages being offered: US-based players will be getting their own bundles of currencies, cards, and keys, with reward bundles being different depending on if their collection level is over or under 500; and non-US players are getting a gratitude package of similar goodies, which is also based on collection level. Packages should arrive to in-game inboxes next week, and what’s more, those who use a VPN to connect to the US are also eligible, meaning that meme we referenced in prior reporting holds true.

Meanwhile, Second Dinner is estimating it will return to app stores sometime next week “barring any setbacks.” As for the studio’s search for a new publisher, there is currently no news on that front at the time of this story’s writing.