Two days after the Tik Tok ban, Marvel Snap is back online in North America

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

It’s been a long two-day ordeal for Marvel Snap players, but now it’s over. After the popular digital card game was taken down abruptly on Sunday due to legislation banning Tik Tok — and any attached companies — in the U.S., the ban was lifted and Second Dinner restored the title to service yesterday evening.

Marvel Snap is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this NEVER happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher,” developer Second Dinner said. The studio promised more information and compensation in the near future.

The studio has a 75 day reprieve to make new arrangements for a publisher before the ban against Tik Tok and ByteDance may come into effect once more.

Source: Twitter, Game Developer
Previous articleFinal Fantasy XIV’s Crystalline Conflict Season 13 is off to a bumpy start over ranked server miscommunication

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments