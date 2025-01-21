Final Fantasy XIV’s Crystalline Conflict Season 13 is off to a bumpy start over ranked server miscommunication

It’s another patch day for Final Fantasy XIV, and this time around it’s mostly all about PvP for the MMORPG, as Crystalline Conflict Season 13 is now underway for players who really like having a shoving match over a big aetheryte, though it hasn’t quite gone off without a hitch.

Players were informed that the data centers for ranked matches are changing based on region, meaning those who wanted to take part would have to travel to that server to register. However, the servers that were first announced are apparently different from the ones where ranked matches are actually taking place, specifically for Japanese and NA players. An update to fix the issue without any wider world maintenance is planned for the 21st, but the whole situation has lead to some consternation among fans.

As for the patch itself, PvP continues to be a major throughline, with several ability changes for multiple jobs and a shortened time between skill activation and skill effect for several abilities. The patch has also added the last of the role quests, the option to exchange demimateria for wanted rewards from the chaotic Cloud of Darkness, a new emote, and some bug fixes.