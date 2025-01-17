Final Fantasy XIV shows off its role quest conclusion while its UI designer talks about his craft

So if you’ve cleared all of the role quests in Final Fantasy XIV, you know that as it currently stands the Passage of the Unbound’s track record stands at a solid zero for five. You’ve broken all of their schemes and beaten all of their lesser operatives, even the guy who just made rocks fall on stuff. But Apyaahi has one final scheme, as promised in the last update to the special patch site ahead of the release of patch 7.16 next Tuesday. What her scheme might be remains to be seen, but it’s schemey!

On a less narrative-focused and more development-focused note, the Entertainment Software Association has an interview out with lead UI designer Kei Odagiri talking about his work on the game’s UI and some of the surprising challenges that Dawntrail brought for the game. Some of them might seem irrelevant, but Odagiri explains how the fact that levels are now three characters long at 100 whereas before they were always two characters long is something that took more work than you might think. And it was something the team knew about back when the cap was still 50, joking at the time that it was a problem for the future UI team… not expecting that to be them. Check out the full interview for more anecdotes and amusement.