The First Descendant adds a new character, new instanced content, and ultimate weapon upgrading

It’s the second half of the second season for The First Descendant this week, and if that sounds like a confusing mix, all you really need to know is that there’s new stuff to do in the looter shooter, as well as a new character to do that stuff with.

Say hello to Ines Raya, the latest roster addition, who is all about chaining lightning across enemies to deal extra damage, gather power for a frontal blast, or snare affected enemies. It’s another one of those build-and-spend kind of DPS characters that this game is famous for.



Other additions made to the game include a new boss fight against a massive walker known as the Defiler, a new Void Erosion Purge activity that challenges players to clear 20 stages’ worth of enemies before time runs out, and a core unlocking system that opens new enhancement slots for unique augmentation cores for the game’s ultimate weapons.

There’s also a New Year’s event that offers rotating goodies that can be purchased with event currency, adjustments made to certain instance rewards, a new weapons shop that lets players get blueprints for previous battle pass weapons, and a variety of character tweaks, all of which are shared in the patch notes. The game also had a hotfix that introduced a crash to the PS5 version, but that was patched away.