Rumor: NCsoft has canceled its unannounced Horizon MMO

For the last couple of years, we’ve had plenty of clues that Sony and NCsoft were collaborating on some sort of MMORPG in the Horizon universe – but those rumors now come to an end.

Job listings even a year ago had suggested that the game was an UE4 MMO under development for PC and mobile with as many as 140 staffers already, but South Korean outlet MTN now reports that the Horizon MMO is one of the games NCsoft has halted as a result of a “feasibility review.” Supposedly, those devs will be moved to other projects rather than laid off. (GamesRadar compares this favorably to the layoffs at Jar of Sparks, but that was NetEase, not NCsoft.)

MMO gamers will already know that NCsoft struggled financially throughout 2024 as its mobile games declined and Throne & Liberty flopped in South Korea, leading the company to a large-scale organizational restructure and rebrand – yes, with layoffs. Part of that reorg apparently includes some good news for the western MMO division, however, as NC America – and its shiny new CEO – are hiring and bolstering its games with new additions like Blade & Soul NEO.