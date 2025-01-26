Cosmic Royale is a free-to-play 40-player kart racing battle royale

Have you ever thought to blend multiplayer kart racing with battle royale? Developer Eden Games has and its put out a new title that’s precisely that called Cosmic Royale, a free-to-play karting title that has 40 racers fight to get to the top of the pile in multiple rounds of racing.

“Line your kart on the starting grid of the most exciting multiplayer race of all time! […] The core gameplay revolves around the Cosmic Tournament, an electrifying head-to-head multiplayer event infusing kart racing with a ‘party royale’ style objective of emerging as the sole winner among all contestants.”

Cosmic Royale has over 10 different tracks and three different game modes for players to duke it out in: obstacle course, which should be pretty self-explanatory; survival, which challenges players to outlast other opponents; and mortal race, where one mistake ends the match. As for progression, the game has a season pass that provides a wide assortment of cosmetics, and the more gubbins clapped onto a kart, the more XP earned for said pass.

The game is available on PC via Epic Games and Steam, the latter of which is where we see a general impression of things right now. Steam user reviews sit “mixed” with some calling it a good time and others accusing it of being a Fall Guys reskin, while player counts sit at single digits on the platform. Still, if you’re seeking something colorful and unique from the battle royale pile, this might scratch that itch.