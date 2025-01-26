The MOP Up: Hearthstone x Starcraft actually happened

StarCraft lives… in Hearthstone, weirdly enough, as the digital card game added a mini-set based around Blizzard’s scifi RTS. “Explore the StarCraft universe with new cards across Zerg, Protoss, and Terran multi-class factions. Experience aggressive Zerg swarms, huge Protoss swing turns, the Terran Starship armada, and more!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

You can now fly a holographic dragon ship in EVE Echoes: “The new Soaring Dragon Nanocore draws inspiration from Chinese dragons and holographic projection technology, simulating a holographic projection of a dragon coiling around the ship’s hull that symbolize the dragon’s protection as Capsuleers explore the vast galaxy.”

Wuthering Waves put out Version 2.0 Phase II (that numbering makes my eye twitch) with multiple new events in which to engage.

“Dungeon Fighter Online is back with the electrifying new Fight update that includes a visual and skill renewal of the four female fighter advancements, the arrival of the Mu, God of Mist Raid in hard mode and brand-new events crafted to help players challenge the new hard mode raid content.”

EVE Online talked up Aura, its onboard computer avatar, and all of the ways it’s changed over the years.

Catch up on the latest powerplay standings for Elite Dangerous!

“MU Online ushered in Season 19 Part 2 1st Update with the highly anticipated Dark Lord Renewal, alongside a series of Speed Server events designed to accelerate character progression and enhance the gaming experience.”

Dynasty Warriors M is closing down for good next month with no refunds issued for players: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our Warriors who have supported Dynasty Warriors M with interest and feedback for over a year since our launch. Despite your continued support throughout our journey together, we regretfully inform you that Dynasty Warriors M will end its service on February 20, 2025.”

Broken Ranks welcomed players to Hvar’s Wastelands: “Enter the realm of Hvar. Help Vendar stand by the side of the lord of the volcano and make him realize his gift is also a curse. Challenge the master of the Wastelands or acquire the blessing of his fire.”

Pocketpair, the studio behind Palworld, opened up its own publishing division.

Warframe offers a new reward track by Nora Night with “several new customization rewards inspired by the Origin System’s most infamous assassin.”

Get into the Lunar New Year spirit with League of Legends’ latest cinematic:

As Valorant goes into its fifth year, the devs talk about what’s cooking in the labs:

Action roguelike Ravenswitch released for Nintendo Switch:

It’s the Year of the Snake for Trove (and the day of a small patch):