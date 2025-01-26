MMO Week in Review: New World, Quinfall, and Unchained

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

If this week in the MMORPG industry had a theme, it would be “things fall apart” or perhaps “oh no honey no.”

First, Unchained Entertainment reportedly laid off a large chunk of its team (and hasn’t commented on what’s going on yet). Then New World botched its brand-new PvP season servers by accidentally allowing transfers to them. Then the controversial Quinfall bungled its early access launch. And the FFXIV community is brawling over the fate of a stalker-adjacent mod. Don’t even get us started on the state of Star Citizen. Come on, February, turn this around.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Vague Patch Notes: The war of the MMO builds - Talking about your build in an MMORPG can be oddly contentious with people. On the one hand, you are inevitably going to have people who will critique your build because…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Previous articleCosmic Royale is a free-to-play 40-player kart racing battle royale

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments