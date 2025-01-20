MechWarrior Online promises more events, new mechs, and map updates despite its reduced staff

Earlier this month we reported on a slashing of jobs at Enad Global 7-owned studios Toadman Interactive and Piranha Games, the latter of which develops the mech-battler MMO MechWarrior Online, in addition to multiple multiplayer MechWarrior titles. Yet in spite of this bad news, the devs are trying to ease player concerns by putting out a general 2025 roadmap while acknowledging the layoffs that affected the studio.

“With a smaller team, there may be some bumps along the way – missed dates, smaller patches, or the occasional mistake,” reads part of the address to players. “But rest assured, we remain committed to delivering the best experience possible for you, our amazing community.”



As for what 2025 brings, the studio confirms that there will be continuing expected events such as monthly free ‘mechs, loot bag events, and challenges; additional chassis and booster packs, including the Fire Moth in February; and continued balancing and adjustment of existing maps, plus some returning classic maps or older versions of existing maps.

As for this month’s update, that launches a new Wolf Dragoons booster pack of four ‘mechs, map adjustments, weapon and chassis quirk updates, and rewards for players who took part in a recent esports event.