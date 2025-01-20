Lost Skies crowned a winner in its island creator’s first speedrunning course contest

It’s been barely over a month since Bossa Studios released the island creator tool for Lost Skies, but it’s already paying off in spades with incredible community content. To encourage the use of the creator for the multiplayer game, the studio ran a contest to award the player who whipped up the best speedrunning course.

After a period of voting, the results are in, and the map Terrace 21 by player Andreas was crowned the winner. Bossa is encouraging others to download the map and try their hand at this challenging Sonic the Hedgehog-like obstacle course in the sky. The player who records and submits the fastest time running this course will win a month of Nitro for the upcoming fantasy title.

“Race against time on the winning map: Terrace 21,” the studio said. “Activate the timer rings and collect them as fast as you can. This course is seriously tough!”

The island creator is a free download through Steam, so anyone can participate here; you can also download all of the maps entered in the contest through the post on Discord.

The votes are in, and we have a winner! 🏆 Their incredible map, Terrace 21, has been crowned the winner of the Island Design Phase! A huge thank you to everyone who participated and voted. Андрей/Andreas wins a year of Nitro+ 🏃‍♂️💨Phase 2 Starts Tomorrow!#lostskies #Contest pic.twitter.com/4M8dZz3KyQ — Lost Skies ☁️ | WISHLIST NOW! (@LostSkiesGame) January 13, 2025

Here’s another fun vid of a map from Discord for the second contest already underway: