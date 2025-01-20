Last Oasis discusses balance adjustments to its PvP-focused Season 6 after latest testing round

Last September, developer Donkey Crew exhumed the body of its first early access survival sandbox Last Oasis with a call for testers to help with its Season 6 update, which heralds a full-bore focus on FFA PvP and the end of PvE content. Since then, it’s been crickets once again from the studio, right until this past Saturday, as the devs have put out a dev blog recounting its test and the adjustments it plans for the update.

The post confirms a focus on walkers for PvP engagement and moving to locations, which means that the devs are designing around players subverting walkers too easily or organized forces dominating the battlefield. To accommodate for these actions, there are now anti-personnel turrets that automatically track boarders, a new “heavily damaged” state for walkers that limits what weapons can fully destroy them, and an increase to water consumption soft caps in order to keep the number of people fighting one another “at a reasonable level.”



Further adjustments are planned for future tests including more stringent walker crew and power limits, a buff to walker weapons, and refinements to the trade station. The studio is also monitoring feedback on its quality system, noting that it’s one of the game’s most hated features according to testers but also stating it has heard complaints yet it won’t make major changes before Season 6’s launch.

As for when that launch will come, that’s still not outlined either: Donkey Crew says the update is “very much a work in progress” and has several things it wants to do including creating new POIs, refining systems based on feedback, and finalizing map preparation. So it may be a few months more before we see an update to this game, let alone any more news.