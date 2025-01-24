RuneScape delays combat mastery achievements feature to February 17 for fine-tuning

RuneScape players who were looking forward to the combat mastery achievements system projected for later this month are going to have to wait a bit longer, as Jagex has delayed its arrival to February 17th instead in order to make sure the feature hits wanted quality targets.

This delay will not only let the studio better improve combat mastery achievements, but it will also grant it time to put out a more in-depth blog on just what this system is about and the rewards that players can expect from it. Timing for these details wasn’t provided, but expect that soon.

Meanwhile, the month of February will bring additional updates as well, including the ability for players to share their interface setups with one another on February 3rd and the return of double XP on February 21st. Jagex is also looking ahead to its RuneFest in-person event in March, which will open with a keynote outlining some of the things players can look forward to in the MMORPG in the future. For now like a new area, it’s a matter of watch and wait.