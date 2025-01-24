Multiplayer retro art sandbox Necesse throws its first-ever free weekend

If you’re looking to walk on a different side of the online gaming tracks this weekend, we encourage you to take a peek at Necesse. This early access pixel art sandbox is in the midst of its first-ever free play weekend, which will conclude on January 27th.

And what better time to check out the game than during a new patch. Update 0.30 came out with new hazards to its various cave system, staves that will let you buff your friends, and better hoverboard handling. Oh yes, this game has hoverboards.

Necesse is also 35% off during this weekend, so if you want to pick it up, it’ll only set you back $9.74 instead of 15 bucks. The title is angling for a full launch later this year.