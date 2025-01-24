Genshin Impact welcomes back its flower festival and introduces a snack-flinging character in February

Do you gacha ’em all in Genshin Impact? That’s almost impossible to do, as the fantasy online RPG continues to introduce new characters to collect and level. Arriving with February 12th’s Version 5.4 is Yumemizuki Mizuki, a character that benefits greatly from synergies with other teammates.

Oh, and she is a snack-making machine: “Her Elemental Burst summons a Mini Baku that creates Yumemi-style special snacks. When party members with less than 70% HP pick up these snacks, they recover HP. If their HP is above 70%, the snacks explode instead, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.”

So, exploding snacks, check.

Genshin Impact will also bring back its Mikawa Flower Festival with more content, including additional challenges and rewards. Some of these new minigames were born out of the team’s involvement in the recent 48-hour game development competition.

Source: Press release