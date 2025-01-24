Blade & Soul kicks marks nine years with an event dungeon, windwalk race, and new patch

While Blade & Soul NEO looms on the horizon here in the west, there’s still reason to hop in to the original Blade & Soul this week, especially if you’re the sort of person who’s looking to celebrate the MMORPG’s ninth anniversary. Or perhaps you just like getting free goodies. We’re not judging.

From now until February 11th, the game is inviting players to Hongsil’s Secret Vault to slay monsters, get unique item drops, and earn event coins that can be spent on materials and cosmetics. There’s also a windwalk race happening at the same time with even more goodies to gather both by participating in the race and spending race event coins.

The MMO has also gotten a content update this week, with some adjustments to the solo version of the Den of the Ancients dungeon, a new mythical grade of weapons, a wide assortment of item updates, and the start of a new ranking season and new battle pass.