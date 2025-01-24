Destiny 2 outlines Heresy episode’s updated content release cadence, Trials rework, and gear changes

We’re just under two weeks away from the next episode release for Destiny 2, and that means Bungie is bursting at the seams with sneak peeks and previews in its latest series of dev blogs that touch on changes coming to PvP activities, armor, weapons, and even content release timing.

We’ll start with the reveals from the weekly newsletter and the new content cadence: Heresy is going back to a weekly release for activities and story missions instead of last episode’s “all in” launch strategy. Bungie promises that the “vast majority” of activities will be available when the episode’s first act goes live, while weekly updates will add changes to activities based on the weekly story and new seasonal challenges with new tiers of season weapons will be available each week. The length of acts will also be changing, moving from static to variable time frames.

“[W]e’re striking a balance between everything dropping on day one of an Act vs. meaningful reasons to log-in throughout the Episode,” the studio writes. “Our goal is to tell a satisfying and exciting story that both serves as an epilogue to the Light and Darkness Saga and that helps pave the way for what’s to come when Codename: Frontiers launches later this year.”



The rest of the newsletter for the week goes into a deep-dive on armor and weapon updates, outlining changes to gear perks and specific exotic pieces as well as a look at some of the new weapons that will be dropping for PvE activities – and the things that will be stuffed into the vault.

As for Heresy’s PvP updates, much of those are focused on reworking the Trials of Osiris mode. Once again the post gets pretty granular, but in broad strokes, the updates seek to improve activity rewards, streamline matchmaking, and encourage players to fight each other first over capturing zones. The post also covers changes coming to SR rating, ranked points, and PvP playlist rearrangements while also previewing some of the weapons players can earn from PvP modes.