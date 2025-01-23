Stars Reach expands its pre-alpha to Kickstarter followers, begins refinery skill branch testing

Playable Worlds’ Stars Reach has several news bits this week, and those of you tired of hearing about the Kickstarter that hasn’t even happened yet will be happy to know that only one of them involves said Kickstarter.

Let’s start with that one: Playable Worlds announced this week that everyone who follows the Kickstarter – not backs it, but follows it – is automatically being entered into the rolling testing phases.

“[A]s a thank you to those of you who helped get over 2,300 people following our Kickstarter – everybody who clicked the link to follow us on Kickstarter is getting invited into one of January’s playtests! That’s right – we pay attention to who in the community is helping us succeed and we want to reward them.”

Gamers can do that by clicking the “notify me on launch” link on the Kickstarter to get themselves into that (and also boost the follower numbers on Kickstarter, which the devs are clearly keen on doing).

The other bit of news is what precisely is being tested this week; the next pre-alpha test is coming up on Saturday for all five of the current test teams – with a bit of new content in the form of The Refinery update.

“The Stars Reach Pre-Alpha journey continues with a new skill tree branch within the Mineralogy skill tree,” the preview explains. “Unlocking that branch allows you to use the Refinery crafting station” – and more than 400 new recipes. Bonus, the devs say they’ve fixed a screen freeze issue – maybe it’s the one I was having last week.