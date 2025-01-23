Star Citizen outlines February events – including Lunar New Year – and recaps work on alpha 4.0

If you take Star Citizen’s word for it, the month of February is going to be “epic,” as its already got a lineup of various events and promos to offer its devotees as the game moves to its alpha 4.0.1 patch.

In terms of the next rounds of playable content, SC is readying the second part of its Save Stanton dynamic event as well as the return of in-game events for the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day with the Red Festival and Coramor respectively. CIG is also pushing the player-run Crux Cup spaceship racing event, which is in its 10th year of operation.



Meanwhile, the studio’s marketing engine appears to be in full churn as it pushes sales of all currently released ships, offers up two different referral programs for existing players, readies up another year of Bar Citizen in-person community meet-ups and is holding a screenshot contest to celebrate the upcoming return of the Squadron 42 newsletter (yes, really).

As for alpha 4.0.1, PTU testing of the patch has recently opened up to all backers as it continues to work on Save Stanton Part 2 and overall game stability. Finally, CIG has released its progress report for last November and December, which, as followers might expect, is primarily about work done to get alpha 4.0 out the door.