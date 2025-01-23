Palia’s New Beginnings update arrives today with Lunar New Year and a new discount loyalty club

Cozy multiplayer RPG Palia is rolling out the first beta patch of the new year today, and appropriately, it’s called New Beginnings. As the teaser video makes clear, the update includes the return of last year’s Lunar New Year event, with a new glider, the Serenity Falls landscape, new themed wedding decor, and the kitsuu minipet.

Last night, Daybreak-owned Singularity 6 (still baffles us to type that!) also released a dev blog discussing Zeki’s Loyalty Club, another new feature live in today’s release. It’s sort of a cross between a typical MMO sub stipend and a season pass; players will be able to join the club by buying a chunk of 425 Palia Coins, then log in every day for the next 30 days to score 900 more, meaning you’re basically getting 1325 coins for the price of 425 – assuming you remember to log in every day.

It sounds as if S6 is working on more in-game earnables as well, in addition to new sales and discounts rotating in every Thursday going forward.

The blog also teases Elderwood, which is a new adventure zone coming in Q2 (not in this patch). “This upcoming Adventure Zone has been a significant focus for our team, and we’ve recently been having fun playing it internally,” S6 says. “You may have noticed a bit less gameplay content in recent and upcoming patches – that’s because we’re concentrating our effort on making Elderwood special.”

Finally, the devs say it’s been five months since the last full-size dev blog (they’re not counting these patch articles, apparently), but they’re promising better comms in the future.

Servers went down at 10 a.m. EST and are expected to return by 1 p.m.