Past Fate talks up its latest development update with added jiggle physics

If you have been keeping an eye on the seemingly grim-and-grimy world of Kickstarted MMO Past Fate but held off jumping into the game because adipose tissue didn’t sufficiently jiggle before now… why. Just a thousand different versions of why. Anyway, you can jump in now because the game is proud to announce that it has added jiggle physics, so that’s a thing that is happening at this point. Whether it’s better or worse that it came after the unintentional nudist colony issue is left to readers to decide. That wasn’t entirely a joke.

Of course, there is (thankfully) more than just the new physics “enhancements” on the game’s refinement list; the latest update also fixes issues with water levels in the swamps, adjusted the stats for weapons based on the combat update, and made both male and female default models somewhat more curvy. Check out the full rundown on the game’s Steam page, and then commence the jigglin’.