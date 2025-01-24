Black Desert starts new arena season on PC and new high-tier content on mobile as players raise $70K for charity

This week once again has a bunch of good news for players of Black Desert, with all three editions seeing something new added in terms of content, on top of Korean fans of the MMORPG helping to raise money for a good cause.

We’ll begin with the content updates first, starting off with the PC’s patch that launches the new Arena of Solare season complete with a set of new battlefields, adjusted gear stats while in the mode, and more rewards for everyone who participates on top of goodies for the top-ranked players. This week’s patch also adds quality-of-life improvements for hiring workers, a series of new events, faster leveling for certain mounts, and a new sharpshooter monster in Honglim Base that will try to encourage players to move around or get shot.



BDO Mobile’s update this week is offering more high-tier content in the form of the Nightmare: Tshira fight that requires a minimum of 70,000 CP to take on, along with a new crafting recipe made with materials from other high-level encounters, a new HP restoration potion, and the addition of a new battle sense effect for classes that apply debuffs to large swaths of enemies.

BDO Console got an update this week as well, though it’s mostly about catching up with the PC version once again, as it adds new life skill gear, inventory quality-of-life, and new ways to get Sethra’s Artifact trade XP items and Masses of Pure Magic.

As for that earlier mentioned charity drive, Pearl Abyss and South Korean players came together to raise 100M Won (about $70K US) to help Doctors Without Borders and its humanitarian efforts to provide medical care for people in Nigeria. The non-profit shared a message of thanks to fans for their generosity that can be seen below.

And finally in wider BDO news, the game’s PC version now has a Bluesky account; no word about mobile and console shifting over from Twitter, but we would suspect they’ll follow suit soon.