Massively OP Podcast Episode 502: Chronicling all the non-combat content in MMOs

On this week’s special theme episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about some of their favorite non-combat content in MMORPG, including exploring, poetry slams, thieving, space trucking, and so much more.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW Classic, Fallout 76, Stars Reach, Aloft
- Crafting, gathering, fishing, and farming
- Boats
- Housing
- Exploration and mapping
- Races and mount travel
- Jumping puzzles
- Thievery and spying
- Non-combat quests
- Research and builds
- Dance, music, taverns, minigames, poetry slams, and fashion
- Shopping, player vendors, and space trucking
- Politics and government
- Modding
- Collecting, archaeology, and treasure hunting
- Player-created content and missions
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 502
- Podcast theme: “Dancing with Ricky Pagan” from The Secret World
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.