Massively OP Podcast Episode 502: Chronicling all the non-combat content in MMOs

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s special theme episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about some of their favorite non-combat content in MMORPG, including exploring, poetry slams, thieving, space trucking, and so much more.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

  • Intro
  • Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW Classic, Fallout 76, Stars Reach, Aloft
  • Crafting, gathering, fishing, and farming
  • Boats
  • Housing
  • Exploration and mapping
  • Races and mount travel
  • Jumping puzzles
  • Thievery and spying
  • Non-combat quests
  • Research and builds
  • Dance, music, taverns, minigames, poetry slams, and fashion
  • Shopping, player vendors, and space trucking
  • Politics and government
  • Modding
  • Collecting, archaeology, and treasure hunting
  • Player-created content and missions
  • Outro

Other info:

Previous articleThrone & Liberty talks server merges and the coming Talandre expansion
Next articleRuneScape updates latest quest, 110 woodcutting and fletching, and Ironman mode

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments