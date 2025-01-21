Massively OP Podcast Episode 502: Chronicling all the non-combat content in MMOs

On this week’s special theme episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about some of their favorite non-combat content in MMORPG, including exploring, poetry slams, thieving, space trucking, and so much more.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Show notes:

Intro

Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW Classic, Fallout 76, Stars Reach, Aloft

Crafting, gathering, fishing, and farming

Boats

Housing

Exploration and mapping

Races and mount travel

Jumping puzzles

Thievery and spying

Non-combat quests

Research and builds

Dance, music, taverns, minigames, poetry slams, and fashion

Shopping, player vendors, and space trucking

Politics and government

Modding

Collecting, archaeology, and treasure hunting

Player-created content and missions

Outro

