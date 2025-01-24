Early access MMORPG Abyss Online resurfaces with a confusing trailer from the Taipei Game Show

Do you recall Abyss Online? It’s had an… interesting… development track to say the least: We first caught wind of the game in 2023, which was described by developer Old World Labs as a sci-fantasy open world MMORPG with PvE encounters, PvP battles of varying scales, and skill-based progression.

But red flags started fluttering immediately when the devs revealed it was originally an NFT title (the phrase “satirical poop NFTs” is a thing we had to type with a straight face that year), but it soldiered on into a 2024 early access that was so disastrous that the studio itself warned players away and started trying to find new devs to help right the ship. The game hasn’t seen an update since, its Steam playerbase still sits at zero, and user reviews on the platform have been generally unkind.

Well, it looks as if this one is popping back up on the radar, as it debuted a vague trailer at this year’s Taipei Game Show. The video is about two and a half minutes of various panoramas, cloaked figures walking towards portals, and gigantic heads talking about the state of balance between order and chaos in what we suspect is AI-generated voiceover work. There are no dates, no details, and no other pieces of information in the video, its social media channels, or its official site, so all we can suspect is that things may be ramping up for this one again after roughly eight months since early access.