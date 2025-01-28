Grand Theft Auto Online carjacks the Lunar New Year with new stunt races and double rewards

I don’t know exactly what the spirit of the Lunar New Year is supposed to be, but why not multiple stunt races with dazzling fireworks?

That’s the approach that Grand Theft Auto Online is taking for its Lunar New Year celebrations: “Kick off the Year of the Snake with a Nitrous-infused bang across three brand-new Lunar New Year Stunt Races, complete with exploding fireworks, cascading lanterns, and a serious test of skill.”

Players who compete in these races will earn double GTA$ and RP rewards and earning a limited-time Lunar New Year livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. Oh, and if you win two races during a week? That’s a cool GTA$100,000 in your pocket.

GTAO also is handing out free Lunar New Year gifts through February 12th, and players who find all 36 Yuanbao collectibles will be treated to a snakey outfit.