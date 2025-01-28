Ashes of Creation previews an updated point of interest ahead of its next monthly livestream

If you got a distinct whiff of a “visually prettified point-of-interest” smell when checking out Ashes of Creation’s Twitter account, that’s not just you; the MMORPG has provided a little peek at an update to one of its locations that shows off some improved details for the Remnants of Sephillion POI.

For those who are regularly peering into the PvP MMORPG’s second alpha, this location in the Riverlands (and presumably the central point as part of a wider story arc) will probably look more… well, ruined? Worn down? It’s an upgrade either way, and one that will arrive to the game “soon.”

Speaking of soon, Intrepid Studios is readying its next monthly developer livestream for January 31st, which will possibly offer a more in-depth look at the POI as well as other future updates. For now, there’s a gallery of the shiny new old ruins below to ogle.

