No Man’s Sky’s Worlds Part II is live with a continuation of the ‘world refresh’ started last year

If you’ve been watching Sean Murray’s social media for the last few days, you probably guessed that something about gas giants was inbound for the never-ending multiplayer sandbox No Man’s Sky. And you were right: This morning, Hello Games announced update 5.5 aka Worlds Part II, the second chunk of the Worlds update that rolled out back in 2024.

“Update 5.50, Worlds Part II, transforms the universe with new stars, new story, and new planets,” the studio says. “Explore ancient ruins, gas giants and water worlds, and discover strange creatures, varied biomes and dramatic terrain. Featuring new gameplay, huge improvements in lighting and water rendering, and much more.”

The patch notes tell the whole tale: The update boasts new terrain, a new class of star, ocean exploration, better inventory sorting, a new mission, pissed-off jellyfish and squid bosses, fishing cheevos, new hazards trying to kill you, a new optional “abandoned” mode, improved mod control, new icy and jungle biomes, a food market, and gobs more.

“Huge gas worlds have formed across the galaxy, bringing their own unique environments and materials. These giant planets are characterised by immense atmospheric pressure, tremendous gravity and volatile atmospheres, and each is orbited by a collection of moons. […] A new class of star has manifested in the universe. Purple-class solar systems feature countless new worlds, ready for discovery. Weave space and time for the Autophage in an epic new story to reveal these mysterious hidden shards of reality.”

As always, No Man’s Sky updates are free for game owners.