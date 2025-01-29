PlanetSide 2 says its development team ‘remains unchanged’ following Toadman’s shuttering

MMO fans have been worried about the fate of PlanetSide 2 over the last few weeks following the revelation that EG7 would be shuttering one of its subsidiaries, Toadman Interactive, the EG7 substudio to which Daybreak had transferred PS2 game development (though not, apparently, publishing) last year following the sale of the PlanetSide IP. But then the game got a Lunar New Year promo that gave players hope that the game would survive the latest EG7 chaos. And now, almost three weeks later, we’re finally getting some clarity from the studios involved.

“[W]e want to address the concerns around the recent EG7 announcement,” Toadman and/or Daybreak says (it’s just signed “The PlanetSide 2 Team”).

“We’re aware that recent news has sparked speculation around PlanetSide 2, and we want to assure you that the development team at Toadman working on the game remains unchanged and will continue to work on the project with the same passion and dedication. In the next two weeks, we’ll release an update on PTS with some tunings for the fishing feature along with changes to the Assault Facility/Mode based on your feedback. As before, we’ll maintain our regular schedule with monthly updates for the live server, bringing you fresh content, fixes, and exciting changes. Your trust and support are our main motivation, and we’re committed to ensuring the game continues to bring you joy and positive experiences.”

The letter does not actually clarify whether the Toadman devs have moved back under the Daybreak umbrella or how long their contracts will continue past 2025, but this is better than nothing.

The devs then forge onward with discussion of the North American server merge (it’s still happening in the next two to three months), balance adjustments for the Assault Facility content, and the new alien tech known as Archaeotech that is apparently on deck to appear “gradually” in content rollouts over the course of 2025.

“This will include new vehicles, weapons, and features, all tied to a larger mystery and evolving narrative,” the team says. “Archaeotech represents an exciting new direction for PlanetSide 2. It brings with it a feeling of mystery, corruption, and alien power – all elements that will make gameplay feel fresh and immersive.”