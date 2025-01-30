Throne & Liberty will merge 107 servers down to 25 in February – here’s the whole list

Amazon has been heralding server merges for Throne and Liberty for weeks now, and we have everything from a rationale (cleaning up the excess severs needed at launch) to a timeline, which includes a two-week transfer period before the February 27th merge. And now, we’re getting a list of which servers are doomed and where exactly their players will be funneled if they don’t funnel themselves.

By our napkin math, that’s 107 servers merged down into 25 new servers across all five core global regions.

“Following maintenance on February 13 PT, all characters will be able to purchase one free server transfer per character from the in-game shop. Transfer cool-downs will be reset for all characters and temporarily reduced to 72 hours,” the studio reminds gamers. “Players may choose to transfer to any eligible server during this period. We’ll also remove early access tags from servers. At the end of the free-transfer period on February 27 PT, all characters remaining on consolidation servers will be transferred automatically to the new server. No manual action is required. Character transfer cool-downs will also be reverted back to the standard 30 days.”

Amazon is also promising buffs and login rewards during the transfer period, as well as clarifying what will and will not be transferred when you eat the token, so players will want to take a peek.