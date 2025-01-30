The Quinfall opens new servers while attributing ongoing issues to DDOS attacks

If Vawraek Technologies is to be believed, the myriad connection issues that have plagued The Quinfall’s early access launch aren’t entirely the fault of the studio and instead are the result of DDOS attacks. In memos released yesterday, the studio claims that these attacks have been occurring since launch despite the team’s “working with a reputable cybersecurity firm” and says efforts to shore up defenses is why it didn’t make a statement before now.

Vawraek also admits in the same announcement that it is struggling to keep up with the demands of a large playerbase on both a technical and feedback level. “While it is a source of pride for us to have such a large player base, we also acknowledge that, as a smaller game studio, there have been moments when we struggled to meet the high demand on time,” it writes.



Even so, Vawraek says it is committed to addressing the problem. The studio has opened more servers for Europe, Asia, and America to address login demands, and while it pointed out in a follow-up post that server capacities have to be limited for the time being, hardware upgrades and server merges are planned later, though there are no timelines for when this will happen yet.

In the meantime, the studio is promising to be more communicative and planning a compensation package to thank players for their patience, yet that patience may be running out as Steam user reviews continue to stay in the red.