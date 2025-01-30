Star Citizen releases the Fight for Pyro event in alpha 4.0 preview, teases new alpha 4.0.1 ship

Star Citizen alpha 4.0 – that is, the “preview” version as opposed to the forked-off alpha 3.24.3 – is getting itself a new event, just in case there wasn’t a big enough reason to fight in the new system of Pyro.

The appropriately named Fight for Pyro event, which continues the narrative that began with the Save Stanton event, tasks players with allying with one of three factions, then take on their specific missions for certain rewards. Players who join the fight will earn themselves a unique weapon, and those who took part in the prior event will also receive faction-specific liveries for certain ships. This will be a one-time affair with no end date specified beyond a timeframe of finishing tasks before alpha 4.0.2, so those who want to take part should hop in or read up on the details.

In the meantime, CIG is beginning the hype train for alpha 4.0.1, starting with its debut of a new ship, the MISC Fortune, a single-pilot salvager. The video below provides a closer look at the ship’s features and design but otherwise don’t grant any timeline for its arrival, but those who want to get into this profession without buying in to a Vulture can take a sneak peek ahead of time.

